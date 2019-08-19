MISTCO Sells Drama Series To Zap TV

MISTCO sold Hold My Hand and Beloved to Zap TV for broadcast in Angola and Mozambique.

Both drama series aired on TRT1 in Turkey and continue to receive interest from international broadcasters. Hold My Hand tells of a tragic love story between a young woman and a young man who rejects the dynasty of his family. Beloved revolves around the love interest between Aziz and Feride who must overcome dark secrets.

Aysegul Tuzun, vice president of Sales and Marketing, commented, “We are proud to have inked this deal with Zap TV. We’re getting very positive feedback from our partners for both titles and we have a strong belief that the titles will be successful on Zap TV as well.”