Gusto Worldwide Media Inks Deal With ACCION

Gusto Worldwide Media signed a deal with Asian Cable Communications (ACCION).

100 hours of Gusto’s original food programming will launch on ACCION’s channel Pop Life TV in the Philippines. The new agreement covers Crate to Plate, Fish the Dish, The Urban Vegetarian, The Latin Kitchen, season three of One World Kitchen (pictured), Fresh Market Dinners, season two of Flour Power, Bonacini’s Italy, Spencer’s BIG 30, Pressure’s ON, and Let’s Brunch.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “We’re blown away by the response from our Filipino audience and we’re looking forward to bringing a Gusto content block to Pop Life TV. With our massive catalogue, we’ve been able to expand with several content and channel partners this year. We own everything, making it easy to launch our content quickly.”