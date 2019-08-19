Alfred Haber Secures Rights To ’20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards’

Alfred Haber acquired the exclusive international distribution rights to the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards from The Latin Recording Academy.

The milestone event celebrating Latin music will air on Univision in the U.S. on November 14, 2019. The broadcast includes the three-hour music event and the one-hour red carpet pre-show. The recently announced deal marks the 18th consecutive year that Alfred Haber has distributed the Latin GRAMMY Awards internationally.

Licensees for the 19th edition included Canada’s Telelatino, Spain’s Telefonica, Mexico’s Televisa, Colombia’s Canal Uno, and Chile’s La Red/Canal 4, among others.