Up The Ladder: Seven West Media

Seven West Media appointed James Warburton to serve as managing director and chief executive officer.

Tim Worner, who previously served as CEO for the past six years, announced his resignation. Before joining Seven West Media, Warburton held the position of managing director and chief executive officer of APN Outdoor.

Warburton remarked, “I am delighted to be returning to Seven and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to continue to build the business. The foundation of the business is a powerful combination of assets underpinned by outstanding content from Seven Studios, News and our partners in AFL, Cricket, horse racing and the Olympic Games.”