Don Cheadle Launches Radicle Act

Actor, director, and producer Don Cheadle (pictured) has launched a new production company, Radicle Act.

At its launch, Radicle Act has announced a first-look agreement with Industrial Media to develop television and digital content. Cheadle has also secured the adaptation of Amari and the Night Brothers with Universal Pictures. Radicle Act will produce alongside Mandeville and Genius Productions. Additionally, Mika Pryce has been brought on to serve as SVP and head of Development.

Cheadle commented, “With the advent of Radicle Act, we hope to live up to the namesake and seed the landscape, producing new and exciting material across multiple platforms. Mika and I are looking very forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting to work with Industrial Media and many others ASAP.”