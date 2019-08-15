HBO Europe’s ‘The Sleepers’ Screens At TIFF

HBO Europe‘s Czech drama The Sleepers will have its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Produced in collaboration with ETAMP film, The Sleepers revolves around the Marie and her politically dissident husband who fled Communist Czechoslovakia. When they return, her husband disappears, which leaves Marie to find him. The spy drama’s first two episodes will screen as part of the Primetime section of the festival, which will take place from September 5-15, 2019.

Antony Root, EVP of Original Programming and Production at HBO Europe, commented, “We’re hugely proud that the international quality and appeal of The Sleepers has been recognized by the team at Toronto, and are excited to be returning to the festival with another Czech series.”