Disney Inks Distribution Deal With Charter Communications

The Walt Disney Company and Charter Communications agreed to continue their comprehensive distribution deal.

Charter Communications will proceed to deliver Disney’s lineup of news, sports, and entertainment content to Spectrum customers. Spectrum TV will also provide customers with ESPN’s upcoming ACC Network, which launches August 22, 2019. The deal also continues to provide ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Freeform, ESPN, FX, National Geographic, and many others.

Sean Breen, SVP at Disney Media Distribution, stated, “Our new agreement with Charter allows us to continue serving Spectrum TV customers with the full value of the Walt Disney Television and ESPN networks, including the newly acquired FX and Nat Geo networks. ACC fans can also rest assured that they will be able to watch their favorite teams on Spectrum, one of the largest distributors across the ACC footprint, when ACC Network launches next week.”