Costa-Gavras To Receive Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award

French director Costa-Gavras will be presented with the Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

Costa-Gavras will be honored at an award ceremony on August 31, 2019. His new film Adult in the Room will have its world premiere screening as part of the Out of Competition programming.

The festival’s director Alberto Barbera remarked, “There are many reasons why Costa-Gavras deserves to be counted among today’s great directors, but there is one reason in particular. He is able to turn politics into a fascinating topic, a subject like any other, not just for the initiated and already convinced few, but as well for the greater public, using every means at cinema’s disposal in order to touch the greatest number of spectators possible.”