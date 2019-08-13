Up The Ladder: Entertainment One, AMC Networks International

Entertainment One brought on David Hanono (pictured) to serve as vice president of Sales, Latin America. Based in Miami, Hanono will oversee sales for the company’s slate of film and television across Latin America, on linear and non-linear OTT platforms. Before joining eOne, he led content sales for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic for BBC Worldwide. Dan Loewy, who was recently promoted to executive vice president, Americas, International Distribution, stated, “David is a smart and strategic sales executive and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. His relationships and experience in the ever-growing vibrant Latin American marketplace aligns with our efforts in the region as we continue to build our business on premium shows.”

AMC Networks International (AMCNI) appointed Patrick Connolly to the role of senior vice president of Programming and Marketing. In 2018, Connolly was promoted to senior vice president of Programming for AMC and SundanceTV Global. In his new expanded role, Connolly will lead the marketing activities for AMC and SundanceTV global brands. He will also continue to oversee on-air creative and programming operations for both brands.