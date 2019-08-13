SAFF Project Market Reveals Selection Panel

The Southeast Asian Film Financing (SAFF) Project Market announced the 2019 selection panel line-up.

This year the board consists of Carlene Tan, senior manager of Animation Development at The Walt Disney Company, Marie Roselle Y. Monteverde, executive vice president at Regal Entertainment, and Anderson Le, co-director of Programming at the Hawaii International Film Festival, programmer at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, and programming consultant at the Far East Film Festival.

Justin Deimen, executive director of the Southeast Asian Audio-Visual Association (SAAVA), which co-organizes the SAFF Project Market, remarked, “We are excited to welcome our panelists this year and they each represent a uniquely qualified eye towards identifying the best projects and filmmakers from around the region. This builds on the confidence from financiers and audiences in recognizing the role of SAAVA and the contribution of the SAFF Project Market towards enhancing the infrastructure of the Southeast Asian content industry in bringing together financing, distribution, and co-productions.”