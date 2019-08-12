Woodcut Media Commissioned For ‘British Police: Our Toughest Cases’

Woodcut Media has been commissioned by Discovery to produce British Police: Our Toughest Cases and a second season of The Killer in My Family.

British Police showcases investigation cases that devastated communities and defined careers for members of the police force. The series will include interviews with CSIs, detectives, and arresting officers, among others. The Killer in My Family tackles homicide cases and reflects on the perspectives from the murderer’s family members.

Matthew Gordon, executive producer at Woodcut Media, stated, “Crime programming is still having its heyday and there are no signs of things slowing down when it comes to demand. Our series’ have found a superb platform with the Discovery owned channels, and we hope each intriguing episode will leave viewers hungry for more.”