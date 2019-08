Joaquin Phoenix To Be Honored At TIFF Tribute Gala

TIFF will honor actor Joaquin Phoenix with one of the TIFF Tribute Actor Awards at the TIFF Tribute Gala this year.

Phoenix has starred in leading roles for films such as The Master, Inherent Vice, Gladiator, and Her, among many others. Meryl Streep will be honored with the other award, as previously announced by TIFF. The gala event will take place September 9, 2019, during the 44th Toronto International Film Festival.