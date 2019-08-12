French Broadcasters Approved To Proceed With Salto Launch

France Télévisions, TF1, and M6 will move forward with operations on the joint venture Salto.

The French audiovisual regular CSA issued its authorization today. The joint streaming service will launch in the first quarter of 2020.

Gilles Pélisson, CEO of the TF1 Group, remarked, ” I am pleased that this project is being realized, embodying as it does a new ambition for the French broadcasting industry. The Competition Authority’s ruling is a very positive sign, because it shows that the authorities are aware of the need to support and accompany industry players in making the innovative changes needed to meet new challenges.”

Delphine Ernotte Cunci, CEO of France Télévisions, added, “The launch of the platform will very soon give us what we need to compete against international players in our own territory. And it will be a new way for the French and European creative industries to engage with their public.”