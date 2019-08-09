WildBrain To Develop ‘Moominvalley’ YouTube Strategy

Gutsy Animations appointed WildBrain to develop a global YouTube strategy for its new animated adaptation Moominvalley.

The new CGI-animated series brings together the characters from Tove Jansson’s beloved stories about the Moomins. The series follows Moomintroll and his fantastical adventures with his friends and family.

WildBrain will manage the past Moomin content on YouTube, including the previous series from the ’90s, behind-the-scenes material, and other content created for YouTube.