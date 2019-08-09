Up The Ladder: Power Entertainment

Power Entertainment brought on Steve Turney for the role of senior vice president, Sales & Acquisitions.

Turney formerly served as vice president of Sales at Power, from 2011 to 2015. In his new role, he will oversee international television and new media business across EMEA.

Turney commented, “I’m thrilled to be back at Power and look forward to the challenges ahead. On an acquisitions level, I will be seeking to negotiate and represent third-party content for international distribution.”

He has previously worked for Twentieth Century Fox International Television, Goldcrest Films International, and Polygram Television International.