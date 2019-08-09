FOX Picks Up ‘Flirty Dancing’

FOX acquired the U.S. adaptation of Flirty Dancing, the U.K. format from Second Star and Objective Media Group.

The dating format brings together two complete strangers, who must each learn one half of a dance routine. When they meet for the first time, they must perform the dance. The FOX version will add a new twist to the original format by allowing one of the participants to dance with two partners. The U.S. adaptation will be produced by Second Star and All3media America.

Deborah Sargeant, CCO at Second Star, remarked, “We’re delighted to be partnering with FOX on this ambitious format. We’ll be shooting each dance in a stunning real-world location to really give each of our hopeful singles their Hollywood musical movie moment.”