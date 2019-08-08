Up The Ladder: Entertainment One

Entertainment One appointed Matt Pritchard (pictured) and Matt Walton to serve in the roles of executive vice president, Unscripted Television.

Working together, Pritchard and Walton will manage the day-to-day operations of the company’s unscripted division in the U.K. Pritchard and Walton will also maintain and build on key relationships with U.K. networks, producers, and talent.

Prior to his new role at eOne, Pritchard served as managing director at Boomerang since 2016. Walton previously acted as head of Entertainment & Factual at 12 yard.