‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Exec Producers Headline Women In Global Ent.

The eighth annual Women in Global Entertainment Lunch, held at MIPCOM 2019, will feature dream hampton and Brie Miranda Bryant, two of the executive producers of the Surviving R. Kelly docu-series.

Organized in partnership with A+E Networks, the event brings together executives leading the future of entertainment and television. dream hampton, showrunner and executive producer, and Brie Miranda Bryant, executive producer and SVP of Unscripted Programming and Development at Lifetime, will discuss navigating the entertainment business and the challenges affecting marginalized communities.

The invitation-only event will take place on October 14, 2019.