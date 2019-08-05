The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) appointed Liz Kohn to vice president of Marketing and Communications. She will lead the Brand and Media department, and will oversee the organization’s marketing and communications strategy. She previously served as vice president of Stakeholder Relations & Business Strategy for the international arts festival Laminate.
Big Bad Boo Studios promoted Paddy Gillen (pictured) to vice president of Production. In her new role, Gillen will oversee the management and development of the studios’ current series in production, including 16 Hudson and The Bravest Knight. With her 20 years of experience in developing and producing live-action and animated series, she has credits on series such as 1001 Nights and Lili & Lola. Prior to joining the studio, she cofounded Toolshed Productions and served as head of Production at Atomic Cartoons.
