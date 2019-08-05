Santiago Film Festival Highlights Berlinale Shorts

The 15th edition of the SANFIC Santiago International Film Festival will feature a curated section from the Berlinale Spotlight programming at this year’s event.

Organized in part with the Goethe-Institut Chile, the Berlinale Spotlight: Berlinale Shorts will feature Broken – The Women’s Prison at Hoheneck, After/Life, The Men Behind the Wall, Wishing Well, and Where the Summer Goes. This year, the European Film Market will highlight Chile as Country in Focus.

Anna Henckel-Donnersmarck, curator of Berlinale Shorts, remarked, “The Berlinale Shorts radiate the full range of colours, and play with the conventions of cinematic storytelling.”

The SANFIC Santiago International Film Festival will take place from August 18-25, 2019.