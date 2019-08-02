Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia appointed Giorgio Stock to president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Distribution and Advertising Sales, EMEA and APAC.

In his new role, Stock will oversee all entertainment networks, distribution, advertising sales, and kids network operations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific territories. He previously served as president of Turner EMEA.

Gerhard Zeiler, WarnerMedia chief revenue officer, said, “In his previous role as President, Turner EMEA, Giorgio transformed the organisation and built a strong team who together invested in excellent premium content, created new revenue streams and optimised business operations. I couldn’t be happier that he has accepted this new role.”