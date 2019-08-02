SPI/FilmBox Secures Timeless Drama Channel Launch In Luxembourg

SPI/FilmBox signed a distribution agreement with POST for the broadcast of Timeless Drama Channel (TDC) in Luxembourg.

POST already carries SPI’s full portfolio of channels, as well as the FilmBox Live app. SPI/FilmBox’s newest channel created in partnership with Ay Yapim, TDC features quality Turkish television series, such as Karadayi, Black Money Love, 20 Minutes, Kurt Seyit & Shura, among others.

Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, stated, “I’m thrilled to announce that our first distribution agreement for TDC is with our long-term partner POST. As SPI International continues to expand its reach in Western Europe, POST subscribers in Luxembourg will have access to our award-winning Timeless Drama Channel in Turkish and Arabic. TDC will be available via set top boxes and OTT devices.”