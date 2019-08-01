Showtime Gives Straight-to-Series Order For ‘Rust’

Showtime placed a straight-to-series order for Rust, a new drama executive produced by Dan Futterman (pictured).

Co-produced with Platform One Media, the family drama is based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel, American Rust, and revolves around a police chief, played by Jeff Daniels, and the woman he loves. When her son is accused of murder, he must decide what he’s willing to risk.

Showtime’s Gary Levine stated, “With vibrant characters caught in an unpredictable murder mystery, Rust will tell the relevant and touching human story of the corrosion of the American dream.”