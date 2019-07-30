Viacom Premieres ‘To Catch A Thief In Italy Tomorrow

Viacom International Studios will premiere To Catch A Thief (Atrapa a un Ladrón) on the Paramount Network in Italy tomorrow, July 31, 2019.

A co-production with Viacom International Studios South and Western Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Viacom International Studios Americas, the series is based on Alfred Hitchcock’s film To Catch A Thief. The series follows a reformed thief, El Gato, who attempts to unmask an impersonator.

The 10-episode series will premiere on Paramount Network Italia.