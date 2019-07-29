HBO Europe Picks Up ‘Hollywood’s Best Film Directors’

Prime Entertainment Group secured a deal with HBO Europe for the renewal of its series Hollywood’s Best Film Directors and Hollywood On Set.

The series will air on HBO HD and Cinemax HD across 10 territories throughout Europe. Hollywood’s Best Film Directors showcases half-hour portraits of acclaimed directors such as George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, and Jon Favreau, among others. Hollywood On Set takes viewers behind the scenes for the latest movies.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales of Prime Entertainment Group, said, “We are very proud to announce this new deal with HBO. The variety and quality of our entertainment programs keep on being chosen by such great and successful movie networks like HBO and that is a true satisfaction.”