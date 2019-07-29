FilmRise Delivers Free Content To Sling TV

FilmRise partnered with Sling TV to provide free AVoD content to the service’s customers as of July 24, 2019.

Sling TV users will be able to access free programming from FilmRise, such as Forensic Files, Hell’s Kitchen (pictured), 3rd Rock from the Sun, and films such as Bernie and The Illusionist, among others.

FilmRise’s Danny Fisher remarked, “We are excited to be one of the first AVOD partners with Sling TV. Sling provides consumers with their favorite TV programming and now, with this new offering, they can further their audience’s options without viewers’ payment commitment. It’s a win-win for all.”