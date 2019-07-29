CBS And Altice USA Agree To New Carriage Deal

CBS Corporation entered a comprehensive, multi-year carriage agreement with Altice USA.

The renewal includes retransmission consent for CBS-owned stations and the carriage of Showtime, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, and the Smithsonian Channel on Altice’s Optimum and Suddenlink cable systems. As part of the new deal, Altice will continue to offer Showtime’s digital streaming service to its customers.

Ray Hopkins, president of Television Networks Distribution at CBS Corporation, stated, “Altice is a great partner, and we look forward to continuing to bring our highly-rated programming and exclusive major sporting events to all of Altice’s customers.”