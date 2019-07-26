Orange Smarty Inks Global Deals For Factual Content Catalog

Brighton-based distributor Orange Smarty confirmed several global sales for its factual content.

TV4 Sweden picked up seasons seven through nine of Claimed and Shamed, while RTL Croatia has also picked up seasons seven and eight of the series. Both seasons of Call the Cleaners have been acquired by TV4 Sweden, Sky Prime/Vibe New Zealand, Discovery Asia, and Discovery Turkey and Russia.

Orange Smarty has also sold Bear About the House: Living with my Supersized Pet (pictured) to TV2 Denmark, Medialaan, AV Jet, MCOT Thailand, Ceska Televize Czech Republic, and TVN Poland.

The independent distributor also announced its investment in the second series of Paul O’Grady’s Little Heroes.