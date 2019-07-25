Prime Entertainment Secures Package Deal With Mont-Blanc Live

Prime Entertainment Group inked a package agreement with Mont-Blanc Live for 10 hours of outdoor programming.

Mont-Blanc Live acquired Vulnerable Species of the Alps, Extreme Rescue Pilots (pictured), and Guisane River of the Alps, among others, for broadcast in France.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales of Prime Entertainment Group, said, “Mont-Blanc Live are truly great clients. We started working with them in 2017 and since then we have closed already five deals together for more than 100 hours of our documentaries and outdoor shows.”