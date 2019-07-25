New Metric Media To Develop ‘Children Ruin Everything’

New Metric Media confirmed that Chuck Tatham (pictured) has signed on as executive producer for Children Ruin Everything.

In development with Bell Media, the single-camera comedy series follows two parents negotiating living with their two kids with reconciling who they were in the past. The series’ creator Kurt Smeaton and New Metric Media’s Mark Montefiore will serve as executive producers alongside Tatham.

Mark Montefiore, president of New Metric Media, remarked, “We are incredibly excited to be working with Chuck who is a legend, for many reasons but particularly when it comes to family comedy. Between Kurt and Chuck we’ve got a killer hilarious team.”