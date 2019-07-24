RTL II Picks Up ‘Celebs Go Dating’ From All3media Int’l

All3media International and its sister company All3media Deutschland signed a format acquisition agreement with RTL II.

The German channel commissioned a local version of Celebs Go Dating, an original format from Lime Pictures. Celebs Go Dating brings together single celebrities who join a dating agency to be matched with men and women of the public. The German version will be produced by Tower Productions. All3media International also secured the season three broadcast of Naked Attraction on RTL II.

Jonathan Hughes, sales manager, EMEA North, at All3media International, stated, “We’re very pleased to secure this new order in Germany for Celebs Go Dating and to see Naked Attraction back on screen.” He added, “Although vastly different, both factual entertainment series offer unique and refreshing perspectives to see Tower Productions along with RTL II adapt these successful formats for German viewers.”