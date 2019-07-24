HBO Europe Greenlights ‘Tuff Money’

HBO Europe has given the greenlight to the Romanian original series Tuff Money (working title) from director-writer Daniel Sandu (pictured).

Produced by Mobra Films, the six-part series revolves around two individuals whose joke of committing the perfect crime becomes a reality.

Antony Root, EVP of Original Programming and Production at HBO Europe, commented “Tuff Money is a funny and smart caper that is absolutely Romanian at heart, with a sensibility and charm giving it an appeal beyond local audiences. The combination of Daniel’s authored vision and Mobra Films’ internationally-renowned excellence make it an exciting addition to our local originals slate.”