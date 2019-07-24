FilmRise Acquires ‘The Cat and the Moon’

FilmRise obtained the exclusive North American distribution rights to The Cat and the Moon, the directorial feature film debut from Alex Wolff.

Produced by Related Pictures, The Cat and the Moon focuses on Nick, a teenager whose mother is in rehab, as he stays with his father’s old friend, a jazz musician living in New York City, who shows Nick what the city has to offer. FilmRise expects to release the feature film theatrically in fall 2019.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher remarked, “We are excited to be bringing new, bright, young talent to indie film fans. Alex’s The Cat and the Moon is a wonderful representation of a debut film from a young, emerging filmmaker that we look forward to seeing a lot more of.”