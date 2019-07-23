Up The Ladder: Acorn TV

Acorn TV appointed Kerensa Samanidis (pictured) to general manager of Acorn TV International.

Based out of the company’s London office, Samanidis will oversee the overall development, management, and operation of the TV streaming service for markets outside of the Americas. Acorn TV has within the last year expanded into several territories, including Mexico, Scandinavia, Australia, and New Zealand, among others.

Prior to joining Acorn, Samanidis served as general manager of FilmStruck International.