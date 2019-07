Netflix Reveals Seven New Pre-School Series

Netflix announced seven original series for its pre-school slate.

The new titles for this year include DreamWorks Dragons Rescue Riders (pictured) from the How to Train Your Dragon franchise and the CG-animated Hello Ninja.

For 2020, the new series are Kickstart Entertainment’s StarBeam, DreamWorks Go, Dog. Go!, 7ate9 Entertainment’s What-To-Doodles, Bunim Murray Productions’ Emily’s Wonder Lab, and The Dodo and Nomadica Films’ Izzy Bee’s Koala World.