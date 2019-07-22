iflix Finalizes New Round Of Funding

The Southeast Asian digital entertainment service iflix announced the finalization of a new round of investment that exceeds $50 million USD.

The investment round was led by Fidelity International, with continuing investors Catcha Group, Hearst, Sky, and EMC. New company investors include MNC from Indonesia, Yoshimoto Kogyo from Japan, and JTBC from South Korea.

Patrick Grove, iflix co-founder and chairman, remarked, “These investments are a clear affirmation of iflix’s business model and growth prospects, and strengthens our ties to some of the region’s largest providers of local content. We have a strong pipeline of new content and are excited to be making our most extensive ever content offering available to our millions of users across the region.”