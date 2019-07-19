Kabillion Enters Strategic Partnership With XUMO

Kabillion entered a strategic partnership with the VoD service XUMO.

Through the new partnership, the Kabillion network and Kabillion Girls Rule! will be available as part of XUMO’s channel lineup in the U.S. XUMO’s audience will be able to access series such as Sonic X, Transformers, and Oddbods, among other kids’ entertainment content.

David Di Lorenzo, president of Kabillion, “XUMO has done a remarkable job building their streaming platform and we are excited to bring the Kabillion network to its growing audience. Adding XUMO to current platforms that carry Kabillion has been a key goal for us, as we are committed to reaching our audience wherever they can connect.”