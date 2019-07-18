SPI/FilmBox Extends Reach In Russia With Beeline TV

SPI/FilmBox expanded its channel distribution deal with Beeline TV to offer six SPI/FilmBox channels.

Beeline TV subscribers in Russia will be able to access SPI’s flagship channel, FilmBox, and five thematic channels: FilmBox Arthouse, DocuBox, Fast & FunBox, FashionBox, and FightBox.

Murat Muratoğlu, head of Distribution at SPI, said, “We are delighted to announce that SPI/FilmBox will now be able to deliver hundreds of hours of quality programming to the homes of Beeline TV subscribers in Russia. This important collaboration was made possible through our partnership with Orion and we are excited to provide top-quality content to more viewers across Russia.”