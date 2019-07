Imagen TV Picks Up ‘Lifeline’ S2 From ATV

ATV Distribution announced the continued success of Lifeline in Mexico as the second season has been picked up by Imagen TV.

The drama series began airing under the Spanish title Mar Negro starting April 24, 2019. Lifeline tells the story of Nefes, who was sold as a child bride to a cruel businessman, Vedat, as she attempts to escape with her son.

ATV’s Love and Hate also airs on Imagen TV under the title Amor y Odio.