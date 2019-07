ABS-CBN Brings ‘Forevermore’ To Thai TV

ABS-CBN International Distribution brought its popular drama series Forevermore to Thai TV.

Starring Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, Forevermore revolves around the serendipitous love story between the rebellious son of a hotel magnate and the daughter of a strawberry farmer.

This recent deal follows the announcement of the acquisition of The Promise in the Dominican Republic, Betrayal in Tanzania, and The Blood Sisters in Kazakhstan.