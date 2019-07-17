Z Living Picks Up 190 Hours Of Gusto Content

Gusto Worldwide Media signed a content acquisition deal with Z Living Network.

The new agreement finds the U.S.-based Z Living adding 190 hours of Gusto content to its lineup. The package includes License to Grill, Road Grill, Cook Life a Chef, Junk Brothers, and The Edible Road Show.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “These titles are iconic Gusto series. Z Living Network’s viewers are really going to enjoy the 190 hours of new food programming. We’re pleased to have an ongoing relationship with a channel who is just as passionate about food content as we are.”