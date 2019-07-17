‘Pikwik’ And ‘Heirs of the Night’ Screen At MIPJunior

Guru Studio’s Pikwik and ZDF Enterprises’ Heirs of the Night will have World Premiere TV Screenings at this year’s MIPJunior, which will take place on October 12-13, 2019.

Pikwik (pictured) revolves around four animal friends who deliver magical packages to the citizens of Pikwik Cove. The new series will air on Disney Junior in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, India, and Korea, and on Treehouse in Canada.

Set in the 19th century, Heirs of the Night follows the young heirs of five vampire clans who must learn from each other to defeat Dracula and the Redmasks. The series will air this fall on NRK in Norway, with additional broadcasters including NDR in Germany, and AVROTROS in the Netherlands.