Up The Ladder: Element Pictures

Element Pictures brought on Jonny Richards (pictured) as head of TV Development.

Based in Dublin, Belfast, and London, the international production company has been behind films like The Favourite and The Lobster. In his newly created position based in London, Richards will lead the company’s push toward television content and expand its slate for the U.K., the U.S., and the international market.

Before joining Element Pictures, Richards served as a drama commissioning executive for Channel 4.