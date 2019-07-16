Ethnic Channels Inks Deal For 5 Kanal And First National

Ethnic Channels Group (ECG) signed a distribution deal with Canada’s TELUS Optik TV for its two Ukrainian channels, 5 Kanal and First National.

5 Kanal provides popular nationwide news and information with programming that includes analytical talk shows, documentaries, and editorial programs. First National showcases segments on Ukrainian society and its ethnic minorities with a variety of programming.

Slava Levin, CEO of ECG, said, “These are the first two Ukrainian language channels being offered to Optik TV customers, so we’re delighted to provide Ukrainian viewers the ability to stay in touch with news, information and cultural programming from their homeland.”