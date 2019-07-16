Aurora World Secures ‘YooHoo’ Launch In Russia

Aurora World launched YooHoo to the Rescue on Russia’s Carousel TV.

A co-production with Italy’s Mondo TV, the 3D-animated children’s series launched as a Netflix original in March 2019. The series follows YooHoo and his friends as they travel from YooTopia to Earth in order to address nature and wildlife threats.

Additionally, Aurora World has started airing commercials in Russia in support of a new line of YooHoo plush toys. The brand’s Russia and CIS agent, brand4rent, will also be developing licensed products such as publishing items, arts and crafts, fashion and accessories, and more.

Jay Noh, director of Content Business at Aurora World, commented, “YooHoo is fast becoming a global phenomenon and the arrival of YooHoo to the Rescue in one of the world’s biggest markets on a leading channel is an important milestone for the property.