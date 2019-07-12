Sundance Now Picks Up Season Three of Banijay’s ‘The Restaurant’

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, has confirmed the acquisition of season three of its hit drama series, The Restaurant, by AMC Networks’ premium streaming service, Sundance Now, in the U.S. In addition, Banijay Rights also announced pre-sales of the third season to Sat.1 Emotions, Germany; Filmin, Spain; and ERR, Estonia. The series, which focuses on a family that runs a prestigious restaurant in Stockholm, is produced by Swedish production company Jarowskij, part of Banijay Group, in co-production for SVT, Viaplay, and Film iVäst.