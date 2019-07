RTBF Signs Deal With Prime for ‘Mediterranean Sea’ Doc

Producer and distributor Prime Entertainment Group has inked a deal with the number one public TV station in French-speaking Belgium, RTBF, for award-winning documentary Mediterranean Sea, which will soon air on the network. The 4K documentary, which has already won multiple prizes, including Best Marina Film at the Seafest in Russia, takes viewers on a voyage down into the Mediterranean Sea, where they’ll discover the fish, coral, and magical scenery that lies under the water.