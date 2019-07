Gusto Begins Production on Season Two of ‘Watts on the Grill’

Canada’s Gusto Worldwide Media is heading into production on the second season of Watts on the Grill. An original series for Bell Media’s Gusto channel (soon to be CTV Life Channel), the series is hosted by chef Spencer Watts, and is set on an urban rooftop. Season two will allow Watts to offer his expert tips while barbecuing everything from chocolate to cheese to fruit to meat.