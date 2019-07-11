New HGTV Competition Series ‘Rock the Block’ Begins Production

HGTV has launched production on its newest home renovation competition series, Rock the Block, which is filming in the greater Los Angeles area. With just four weeks and a budget of $175,000 each, four of the network’s renovation experts will face off in a design battle royale. Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential), and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will take identical properties and morph them into the ultimate suburban oasis. The winning HGTV star who adds the most value to her home will gain the satisfaction of beating the best in the business. Property Brothers star Drew Scott will host the series, which is set to premiere in fall 2019.