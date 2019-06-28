Up The Ladder: Univision

Univision promoted Julissa Bonfante to vice president of Content Publicity.

In her new role reporting to Rosemary Mercedes, executive vice president and chief communications officer, Bonfante will oversee development and execution of Univision’s marketing efforts for multiplatform content and tentpole events. She will work closely with network executives and talent relations to create campaigns to drive brand awareness.

Prior to Bonfante promotion, she has been serving as director of corporate communications since 2016.